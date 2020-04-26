

Kathleen Ann Moore Taylor

(Age 72)



Passed away peacefully at home in Dallas, Texas on April 16, 2020 after a battle with Lung Cancer.

She was born on September 29, 1947, as the oldest of three children to Gerald and Erika Moore in Vienna, Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Taylor, daughter, Cheron Taylor, sister, Christine Jaworski and husband Francis Jaworski, two nieces, Martha Jaworski and Alice Jaworski, nephew, Peter Jaworski, goddaughter, Agatha Gabriela Cleveland and her daughter, Sophia Cleveland.

Along with the great love she had for her family, she had for horses as well as a longtime owner and rider. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Throwaway Ponies at 17990 Co Rd 656, Farmersville, TX 75442.

A small family graveside service is to be held at the Warrenton Cemetery in Warrenton, Virginia.

In the future, when conditions improve, Celebrations of Life will be held in both Warrenton and in Dallas.