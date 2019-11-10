

Kathryn Irene Amidon



a long-time resident of Chevy Chase, Maryland, died on October 23, 2019, at the Washington Hospital Center as the result of a stroke and an on-going severe cardiac condition. She was 69 years of age. She was born in Morristown, New Jersey and grew up in Rumson where she had fond memories of the Rumson Country Day School, and sailing on the Navesink River. Relocating to Washington, D.C., she was a graduate of the Holton-Arms School and the George Washington University, where she received a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. At the University of Maryland she continued her studies and received a Master of Arts in Counseling and Personal Service, followed by a post-Master's Certificate in Clinical Community Counseling at the Johns Hopkins University.

She was a dedicated and caring professional serving the mental health needs of Montgomery County, Maryland as a practicing Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor (LCPC), and will be missed by her many clients and colleagues. A love of travel, hiking, bird watching, as well as canoeing and kayaking occupied her leisure time.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her husband, Dale, her son and daughter, Ethan and Laura, their spouses Sarah and Ray, and grandchildren Gabriel and Isabelle. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Burlock and Vivian Thompson, and her brother, Peter.

The family will receive friends at the Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home. Donations are requested to be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - Maryland, as helping people was her greatest joy. Come and help us celebrate her life. Please view and sign online family guestbook at