Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHRYN BELL. View Sign

BELL KATHRYN SUE BELL (Age 89) Kathryn Sue Bell (89) of Silver Spring, formerly of Bethesda, died on March 19, 2019 of heart failure. Survivors include her four beloved children: Brent C. Bell, Gretchen L. Conley, Craig A. Bell (Robert), and Wendy L. Bell (Cathy). She is also survived by six cherished grandchildren: Zachary Bell, Catherine Bell, Melissa Leygan (Stefan), April Conley, Julia Conley, and Katelynn Ball, as well as beloved nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends, old and new. Sue was born in Allegan, MI, in 1929. She graduated from Allegan High School at age 16 and attended Western Michigan College in Kalamazoo. She obtained her Masters of Social Work degree from the

BELL KATHRYN SUE BELL (Age 89) Kathryn Sue Bell (89) of Silver Spring, formerly of Bethesda, died on March 19, 2019 of heart failure. Survivors include her four beloved children: Brent C. Bell, Gretchen L. Conley, Craig A. Bell (Robert), and Wendy L. Bell (Cathy). She is also survived by six cherished grandchildren: Zachary Bell, Catherine Bell, Melissa Leygan (Stefan), April Conley, Julia Conley, and Katelynn Ball, as well as beloved nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends, old and new. Sue was born in Allegan, MI, in 1929. She graduated from Allegan High School at age 16 and attended Western Michigan College in Kalamazoo. She obtained her Masters of Social Work degree from the University of Michigan in 1956, and moved to Washington, DC, with her former husband, Roger C. Bell. Sue was a Child Welfare Worker before and during graduate school. After moving to DC, she worked briefly at St. Elizabeth's before taking time off to raise her three older children. After her fourth child was born, she began working again, first at Providence Hospital and then at the National Cancer Institute/National Institutes of Health in 1973. She worked at NIH for over 30 years, as both a Psychiatric Social Worker and as a Clinical Research Social Worker with populations that included Pediatric Oncology, Adult Depression, and Alzheimer's. Throughout her time at NIH, Sue contributed greatly to the lives of both patients and their families, and was well-respected by her colleagues. Sue spent the last nine years of her life at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, where she enjoyed reading, taking literature classes, writing, maintaining her small garden plot, playing Scrabble, and meeting new friends. She also maintained her Social Work license and continued her small private practice. Sue was pre-deceased by her parents, John and Wayve Hettinger, by her brother, John "Tobe" Hettinger, by her nephew, John Michael Hettinger, as well as by her former husband. A Celebration of Sue's life will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Riderwood Village, 3140 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Sue's memory may be made to The Writer's Center, 4508 Walsh Street, Bethesda, MD 20815 ( www.writer.org ) (301-654-8664) Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close