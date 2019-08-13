Kathryn Bistay
"Ann" (Age 75)
Of Fairfax, Virginia passed into our Lords hands August 6, 2019. Ann was born in Washington, DC. and spent a long career at the Federal Reserve Bank in Washington. She was also a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Fairfax. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Jay in 2012 and brother David in 2013. She is survived by her son, Jeff Harrison (Christi), granddaughter, Sophia Harrison, two brothers, Douglas (Barbara), John (Diane), sister-in-law, Elizabeth Gillam and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held September 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Hwy., Fairfax, VA 22030 with burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Rd. Fairfax, VA 22032.