Kathryn A. Brever

Kathryn "Kitty" Ann Brever died peacefully at home on March 232019. By her side were two of her daughters and her husband. She joins in paradise her twin daughters and parents who predeceased her. She is survived by her husband, Robert; three daughters (Melissa Schafer [Dr. Eric] of Houston, TX, Elizabeth Madlinger [LTC Joshua] of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and Amanda Dunbrack [Berkley] of Midlothian, VA); seven grandchildren (Bryan, Kate, and Timothy Madlinger, Emma and William Dunbrack, and Nathaniel and Caroline Schafer); brother (Frank Boese [Kathy]) of Las Vegas, NV; sister (Mary Lindmark [Richard] of Andover, MN); brother-in-law (Michael Brever [Mary Beth]) of Oak Creek, WI; two sisters-in-law (Catherine Kramer [Michael] of Waukesha County, WI and Mary Pat Tummillo [Dr. Nicholas] of Dumont, NJ); and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. A wake will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard Dale City, Virginia 22193. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church 14160 Ferndale Road, Woodbridge, VA 22193 followed by a graveside service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery 6430 Token Forest Road Manassas, Virginia 20112. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Kitty's name to St. Thomas Aquinas Regional School. Giving information is available at https://aquinastars.org/give/

Funeral Home Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory

4143 Dale Blvd.

Dale City , VA 22193

