KATHRYN JEAN CURRY

On Thursday, May 21, 2020, KATHRYN JEAN CURRY transitioned to her new home with Jesus. Preceded in death by her loving husband, John Curry, she leaves to mourn her devoted children, Eva (Jimmie), Michael, Craig. and Rosslyn (Aaron); eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Private services will be held Wed, June 3, 2020 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral home located at 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.



