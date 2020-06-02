KATHRYN CURRY
1942 - 2020
KATHRYN JEAN CURRY  
On Thursday, May 21, 2020, KATHRYN JEAN CURRY transitioned to her new home with Jesus. Preceded in death by her loving husband, John Curry, she leaves to mourn her devoted children, Eva (Jimmie), Michael, Craig. and Rosslyn (Aaron); eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Private services will be held Wed, June 3, 2020 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral home located at 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD 20601
(301) 632-6624
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
I LOVE YOU GRANDMA. YOU HAVE GUIDED ME AND LOVED ME UNCONDITIONALLY. NOT ONLY WERE YOU MY BESTFRIEND, BUT YOU WERE APART OF MY HEART! PIPER AND I MISS YOU SO MUCH. I AM SO GRATEFUL THAT THE LORD KEPT YOU HERE LONG ENOUGH TO MEET MY KID. i AM BEYOND HEARTBROKEN AND STILL ON COMPLETE SHOCK. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU. SAY HI TO GRANDPA FOR ME. YOU ALL ARE FINALLY REUNITED. LOVE YOU
Jeanah McCall
Grandchild
June 1, 2020
I send my deepest sympathy. You and the family will be in my prayers.










Love, Myra & Family
June 1, 2020
May memories of your mother shine forever bright in your heart.
Sibyl Miller
May 30, 2020
Momma, I just want to say THANK YOU for the legacy of unconditional love, amazing strength, family values, and morals that you have passed down to your family! Although my heart pains deeply, I was so blessed to have you as my teacher and guide for 60 years and am comforted knowing that you are resting in Jesus...to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. I miss you and love you Momma!
Eva McCall
May 30, 2020
I am truly going to miss my mother! I am thankful that I had her for 48 beautiful years. I'm thankful for the wonderful example of a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. I am heartbroken but still rejoicing in knowing that she is free indeed. Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints. (Psalm 116:15)
Rosslyn Hoston
