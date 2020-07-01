

KATHRYN MARIE KING DAWALT May 6, 1916 ~ May 28, 2020

Kathryn Marie King Dawalt passed away on May 28, 2020, at age 104. Kathryn ("Karie") Marie King Dawalt led an interesting and fulfilling life from her 1916 birth in Louisiana as an Army Daughter to living as an Army Wife, traveling the world for over 30 years with her husband, Brigadier General Kenneth F. Dawalt, and their two daughters, Karen and Karie. After World War I, Kathryn with her mother, Myrtle, moved wherever the US Army sent her father, Lt. Colonel Arthur Edwin King. She graduated from Punahou Academy in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1934 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Vermont in 1938. Kathryn King then met Lieutenant Kenneth F. Dawalt, a 1936 graduate of the United States Military Academy. They married in 1940, embarking upon a career that would include many posts throughout the United States and abroad. While assigned as an assistant physics professor at West Point from 1941-45, their two daughters were born. The Dawalt family returned to Alexandria, Virginia in 1963 from overseas. The couple moved to The Virginian Fairfax, Virginia in 1996. General Dawalt died in 2000. Kathryn Marie King Dawalt was the beloved mother of Karen Baynard Gould and Karie Dawalt Nicholson. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Anthony Nicholson; grandson Ernest C. Baynard IV, his wife Lindsey Dickinson and three great grandsons Owen, Brendan and Holden. Burial will be held October 20 in Arlington National Cemetery by her husband, Brigadier General Kenneth F. Dawalt and near her parents Lt. Colonel and Mrs. Arthur Edwin King.



