

KATHRYN ANN DORSEY (Age 92)



Kathryn Ann Dorsey of Glenn Dale, MD quietly transitioned on Saturday, February 23, 2019, surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Robert R. Dorsey. She was the devoted and loving mother of Michael D. Friend, Debra Friend Carter, the late Darryl R. Friend and Dana A. Friend; and the step-mother of Robert J. Friend, Jr. and Thelma Louise Hoffman. Kathryn is also survived by her former spouse, Red Tail Pilot and Original Tuskegee Airman, Lt. Col. Robert J. Friend; her devoted friend and companion Cheryl L. Summerlin; eight grandchildren (including Dwayne D. Carter, II, who she virtually and proudly helped to raise); seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Kathryn was loved and admired by all that knew her, Kathryn was a strong, classy, proud, and compassionate woman of faith that was very committed to her family and friends. Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 and from 10 a.m. until the time of her celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Pastor Anthony G. Maclin c/o The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square, 9033 Central Avenue, Capital Heights, MD. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. If desired, floral arrangements may be sent to the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home on Thursday, March 7, 2019.