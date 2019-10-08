

KATHRYN A. ECKLES (Age 101)



Kathryn (Kay) Eckles died peacefully on October 3, 2019 in the assisted living facility at Thomas House in DC. A Florida native, Kay began her career as a flight attendant for National Airlines in 1944. She moved to DC in 1947 to take a position as marketing representative for National Airlines first on Capitol Hill and then as the first female assigned to military accounts at the Pentagon. She retired in 1980 after Pan American Airlines acquired National. While working fulltime, she earned a master's degree in history from Georgetown University.

A resident of DC for 72 years, she was a civic activist, serving as a board member and officer of the Dupont Circle Citizens Association, the founder and president of the Residential Action Coalition, a board member of the Citizens Planning Coalition and the DC Federation of Citizens Associations. She was also a dedicated member and supporter of the Committee of 100 on the Federal City, the Dupont Circle Conservancy, the Association of Oldest Inhabitants, and the Citizens Committee to Save Rhodes Tavern, among others. She testified before the DC Council and various regulatory agencies, as well as marching for causes in which she believed. The City Council in 2008 adopted a "Recognition Resolution" that cited her many decades of public advocacy and community service.

An enthusiastic traveler, Kay took 15 trips around the world, frequently on her own, visiting remote areas of Afghanistan and crossing Russia on the Trans-Siberian Railroad. Survivors include niece Carol Kirkland and great niece Kathryn Brogdon. Private interment will be in Florida