Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, MD
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, MD
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, MD
Notice
KATHRYN WILSON GATLING "Peggy"  
(Age 100)  

On Sunday, January 12, 2020, of Adelphi, MD. Beloved wife of the late John R Gatling, Sr.; loving mother of Jean Gatling-Hurst, Joseph, Jerry, Jeff and the late John Jr. and James W. Gatling; grandmother of Derrick, James, Sherese, Robert, Christopher, Jennifer and Jeffrey Gatling; great-grandmother of Arian. The family will receive friends at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 10 to 11 a.m., Monday January 20, 2020 where Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 5335 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, #300, Washington, DC 20015.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 16, 2020
