

KATHRYN GROSSMAN



On Thursday, February 14, 2019, Kathryn Grossman, of Silver Spring and Rockville, MD. Daughter of the late Eleanor (Edward) Karger; beloved wife of the late Carl S. Grossman; devoted mother of Robert (Bea) Grossman, William Coupon, Martin (Julie) Grossman, and Karen (Jeffrey) Cohen. She is survived by nine grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, February 17, 11:30 a.m. at Parklawn Cemetery-Menorah Gardens Section. Family will be observing Shiva Sunday afternoon following services until 9 p.m. at the home of Karen and Jeffrey Cohen. Shiva will continue Monday thru Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Chabad at the University of Texas, 2101 Nueces Street, Austin, Texas 78705. Services entrusted to Shomrei Neshama of Greater Washington.