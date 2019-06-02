The Washington Post

KATHRYN HILDEBRAND

Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
1605 Veirs Mill Rd
Rockville, DC
KATHRYN A. HILDEBRAND  
(Age 100)  

Of Montgomery Village, MD, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl E. Hildebrand; loving mother of Judith Spencer, Kathleen (Jim) Mason, Carl R. (Michele) Hildebrand, and Jane Mead; Sister of the late Curvous Stauffer and Harold Stauffer. Survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great- great-grandchildren.
 
Resident of Twinbrook for 53 years, resident of Montgomery County 60 years. Children's Librarian at Twinbrook Library for 20 years.
 
A memorial service will be held at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 1605 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, Maryland 20851 on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 a.m.
 
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Faith Lutheran Church at the above address.
 
