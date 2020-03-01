

KATHRYN MAUREEN IGOE "Kim"



On February 22, 2020. Kathryn Maureen Igoe, "Kim", was born in New York City, New York to William Igoe and Kathryn (Conolly) Igoe. She obtained a BA in English Literature and Secondary Education at The College of Notre Dame of Maryland in Baltimore, then received her Masters in Museum Education at George Washington University, before embarking on a career spanning over 30 years at the American Association of Museums, AAM (now the American Alliance of Museums). Kim was fortunate to be able to combine her passion for education and museums into a career, which she always considered a privilege.

Kim is survived by her son, Kevin, her daughter-in law, Jeriana, and granddaughter, Veda; her siblings, Lorraine, William and Gregory Igoe, sister-in law Karen; her nieces and nephews, Laura, Leigh, Christopher and Lynn; and her partner Bill Finneran.

Kim enjoyed gardening, golf, reading and travel. Her curiosity and love of learning inspired her to explore the world around her. She studied writing, dancing and meditation. She was a remarkable woman and will be missed by all who knew her.

A private gathering for friends and family will be held at a later date.