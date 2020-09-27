1/
KATHRYN McMULLIN
KATHRYN O'DONNELL McMULLIN  
Kathryn O'Donnell McMullin, 97, beloved wife of the late Russell A. McMullin, Jr., died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Arbor Ridge, Riderwood, Silver Spring, Maryland. Most loving Mother of Russell III (Deborah) and Kathleen (Michael) Finnegan. Devoted "MeeMaw" to Timothy (Helena), Daniel and Kevin (Megan) Finnegan, Kristina (Robbie) Cline and Kelly (Joe) Sigle. Delighted by her nine great grandchildren. Kathryn was born and raised in Washington, D.C. attending Nativity school and Immaculate Conception Academy. She was a long standing and active member of St. John the Evangelist Church. She bowled for many years with the Montgomery County Lady's Leagues. Kathryn won many awards through the Maryland Federation of Women's Clubs for her master crocheting which she put to use for the Layette Program of the Christ Child Society. She belonged to Holy Cross Hospital Auxiliary and the Kensington Women's Club. Past member of St. John's College High School Mother's Club. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, 4108 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44103-3728 (previously of Washington, D.C.). Kathryn had a close relationship with these cloistered nuns. Due to the coronavirus, funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.www.colefuneral.com  


