

KATHRYN CHRISTINE PALUH (Age 89)



Of Springfield, Virginia passed away on June 22, 2019. Born in Passaic, New Jersey on July 20, 1929, Kay was the eldest daughter of Peter and Mary Ann (Hudock) Kopchak. She graduated from Garfield High School, and was a model from the New York Barbizon School for a number of years before marrying her high school sweetheart and one and only Joseph Richard, graduate of the West Point Class of 1952. As a military wife and mother of six, Kay lived life fully. She loved life's little adventures and saw beauty in the people and world around her. Kay enjoyed traveling and entertaining, the Outer Banks, horses, music, dancing, and brunches with the Class of '52. Kay spent several years as a Girl Scout Troop leader and worked at the City of Alexandria Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court before retiring and enjoying extra time with family and friends.

Kay was predeceased by Joseph, her husband of 53 years; and two sisters, Eleanor Lynn (Kopchak) Binns and Patricia Marian (Kopchak) O'Barski. She is survived by four daughters, Karen Mattox, Frances Troup, Janet Paluh, and Cheryl Stotler, and two sons, Joseph II and Michael. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 12:45 p.m. at the Fort Myer Old Post Chapel, 204 Lee Avenue, Fort Myer, Virginia. A reception at the Patton Hall Officers Club from 2:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. will follow her interment at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that friends kindly donate to the West Point Superintendents Fund through the Association of Graduates (AOG) in honor of Kathryn and Joseph Paluh.