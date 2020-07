Or Copy this URL to Share

KATHRYN K. PERKINSON

On Friday, July 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald W. Perkinson; mother of John Perkinson; sister of Carolyn Brumfeld and the late Margaret Kerr; daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Kerr; Service and Interment private.



