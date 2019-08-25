

Kathryn Ann Pleasant



Kathy passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born on July 6, 1954 in Arlington, VA, she grew up, worked, and raised her children in Northern Virginia. Kathy made her career as a dental assistant and dental office manager. Her skills and gentle touch were greatly appreciated by the many patients she served, loved, and maintained relationships with even in retirement. The only daughter of the late Jack C. Pleasant and the late Georgianne W. Pleasant, Kathy is survived by her husband, Albert M. Boyce, DDS, of Great Falls, VA; her son, Jeffrey Eison, of Charleston, WV; her daughter, Johanna Horn (Mike Horn), of Ashburn, VA; and her brothers, James Pleasant, Gerald Pleasant and John Pleasant. She is also survived by her three precious grandchildren, Madeline, Natalie and Emma, whom she affectionately referred to as her "Grand Angels." In addition to her beloved family, Kathy loved music, horseback riding, the Washington Nationals, and all the many animals, domestic and wild, that she cared for over the years. She held a particular fondness and appreciation for the foxes she came to know near her home in Great Falls, for her horses and for the many dogs and cats who needed her love and affection over the course of her lifetime. Kathy's family will greet friends at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St., Herndon, VA on Tuesday, August 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will also be a memorial service honoring Kathy at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1545 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean VA on Wednesday, August 28, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Donations may be made to your local animal shelter, animal rescue, or the Wildlife Rescue League, P.O. Box 704, Falls Church, VA 22040.