KATHRYN RUPP

Kathryn Schiavone Rupp  

Loving mother, grandmother, sister and wife; dedicated MCPS educator; creative artist. Kathy (Kathryn Schiavone) Rupp passed peacefully on July 10, 2019 in Rockville, MD after a long struggle with ovarian cancer.
She is survived by daughters, Kristen Roberts (Ed) and Erin Wilby (Ryan), grandchildren, Emma and Lily, brother, Robert Nelson (Alba Lucia), step-daughters, Susie Mooney (Brian) and Judy Rupp, and her husband of over 15 years, Kalman Rupp. Kathy was the daughter of the late Robert Nelson and Carolyn (Ringold) Nelson of Rockville, MD.
A memorial service will be held at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville (UUCR) on July 20, 2019 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Connections for Cancer Support, Montgomery Hospice or UUCR are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Washington Post on July 13, 2019
