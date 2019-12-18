The Washington Post

KATHRYN TERRY

J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Kathryn E.L. Terry  

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Kathryn E.L. Terry of Washington, DC departed this life. She was the beloved wife of James Terry who proceeded her in death and mother of Ronald (Robbie), Linda (Kevin), Don and Lisa (Greg). She is also survived by two brothers, one sister, seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1739 Ninth Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, Maryland. Professional services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 18, 2019
