KATHRYN ANN WALLACE (Age 76)
On Monday, May 18, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Larry Wallace; mother of Keith (Michelle) and Gregory (Rachel) Wallace; grandmother of Kyle, Samantha, William, and Charlotte; sister of John Flanagan, Elinor Fowler, and the late Joan Flanagan; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and neighbors. Services will be held in private limited to immediate family only at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family only at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Interment Loudon Park, Baltimore, MD. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.