Kathryn E. Walters
"Kay" (Age 99)
Peacefully entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 16, 2019. Survived by her children, Mary R. Walters, H. Patrick Walters, Anne E. Walters, Kathryn M. Walters, Stephen J. Walters, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 66 years Hilmon E. Walters, Jr. "Bucky" and son, Michael G. Walters. Kay was a WWII
Navy veteran, an active Navy wife, a longtime teacher at St. Bernadette School in Springfield, VA and a beloved grandmother and great grandmother. Relatives and friends may gather at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8800 Braddock Road Annandale, VA from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Elms College Chicopee, MA at www.elms.edu
. Additional inquiries to Advent Funeral Services, Falls Church, VA.