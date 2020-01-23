The Washington Post

Kathy Bradish (1954 - 2020)
KATHY L. BRADISH  

Kathy Lynn Bradish, 65 of Woodbridge, VA died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born in North Carolina in 1954 to the late Arthur and Miriam Louise Kumro. Kathy is survived by her two loving children, Amanda Ross (Kenny), and Richard Bradish (Melanie), her cherished grandchildren, Jacob, Aiden, Keira and Harvey. She is also survived by her brother Richard Kumro (Kaare Phillips) and two nieces, Alison (Oliver Martin-Robinson) and Olivia, as well as aunts and numerous cousins. A life celebration service will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kathy to: INOVA Health Foundation at foundation.inova.org
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 23, 2020
