

Kathy Jourdan (Age 64)



Of Falls Church, VA, departed this life on July 31, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, to Phillip and Fern Yonce. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Judy (Charlie) Sylvester. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Dave (whose family loved her as their own); and four siblings, Linda (Craig) Dean, Shirley (Doug) Alexander, Phillip Yonce, and Richard (Julie) Yonce; along with many cherished nieces and nephews. She enjoyed singing almost as much as spending time with family and friends who loved her for her caring, kindness and devotion, and she thought of others before herself until the very end. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 24, at the Vienna Moose Lodge, 9616 Courthouse Rd., Vienna, VA, at 1 p.m.