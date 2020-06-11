

KATHY ANN MARSHALL (Age 66)

On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Kathy Marshall of Ashburn, VA, passed away at home surrounded by her family. She was a loving aunt to Kathryn Linda Adams; caring sister to Tiffany May Walker, Heather Louise Kosanko, and Eric Allen Marshall, along with her 10 nieces and nephews whom she referred to as her angels. She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Bell Marshall; mother, Kathryn Lambert Trayner; sisters Linda Gayle Marshall and Lois Jean Adams. Kathy enjoyed many years at Woodward & Lothrop (Woodies) early in her career. She worked in several departments and stayed with them until they closed in 1995. She went onto other retail ventures, but none as close to her heart as Woodies. Private interment at Mount Comfort Cemetery.



