Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHY RADIMER. View Sign Service Information Unitarian Universalist Church 100 Welsh Park Dr Rockville, MD 20850 (301) 762-7666 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville 100 Welsh Park Dr Rockville , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

RADIMER Kathy Lynn Radimer Died September 5, 2019 after a courageous, decade-long struggle against early-onset Alzheimer's Disease. She was 68 years old. Kathy was born and grew up in Centerport, NY. She is survived by her husband Philip Harvey, daughter Katura, son William, his wife Elizabeth and grandson Charles, two sisters and three brothers. Kathy was a loving, totally committed mother and wife. She was a loyal and wonderful friend, kind, outgoing and had a keen sense of humor. She is dearly missed. Kathy attended Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, NY, and then completed her BA and MEd at the University of Massachusetts. She served in the Peace Corps in Upper Volta/Burkina Faso 1975-78 and with USAID in Cameroon 1979-82. Through these experi- ences she developed a love of Africa. She completed a PhD in Nutrition at Cornell University. Kathy applied her considerable intellect and determination to addressing issues of social injustice. Her PhD thesis work enhanced the understanding and measurement of how people experience hunger. The concepts and indicators emerging from her work resulted in the Radimer-Cornell Hunger Scale. This scale was developed further and used as a measure of hunger/food insecurity, first nationally in the US and then subsequently on a global scale. Kathy and Phil moved to Brisbane, Australia, in the late 1980's where she worked as a Research Fellow for the National Health and Medical Research Council at the University of Queensland. The family returned to the US in the late 90's when Kathy became a Fellow with the National Cancer Institute. She then worked for the Centers for Disease Control as an epidemiologist. The onset of her disease forced her early retirement in 2009. Kathy's family is especially grateful for the excellent care and support that she received from the staff at Olney Assisted Living, Olney MD, and Montgomery Hospice, during her final years. Kathy's life will be celebrated at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville, 100 Welsh Park Dr, Rockville MD 20850, 2 p.m., October 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the ( ).In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the ( ).

RADIMER Kathy Lynn Radimer Died September 5, 2019 after a courageous, decade-long struggle against early-onset Alzheimer's Disease. She was 68 years old. Kathy was born and grew up in Centerport, NY. She is survived by her husband Philip Harvey, daughter Katura, son William, his wife Elizabeth and grandson Charles, two sisters and three brothers. Kathy was a loving, totally committed mother and wife. She was a loyal and wonderful friend, kind, outgoing and had a keen sense of humor. She is dearly missed. Kathy attended Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, NY, and then completed her BA and MEd at the University of Massachusetts. She served in the Peace Corps in Upper Volta/Burkina Faso 1975-78 and with USAID in Cameroon 1979-82. Through these experi- ences she developed a love of Africa. She completed a PhD in Nutrition at Cornell University. Kathy applied her considerable intellect and determination to addressing issues of social injustice. Her PhD thesis work enhanced the understanding and measurement of how people experience hunger. The concepts and indicators emerging from her work resulted in the Radimer-Cornell Hunger Scale. This scale was developed further and used as a measure of hunger/food insecurity, first nationally in the US and then subsequently on a global scale. Kathy and Phil moved to Brisbane, Australia, in the late 1980's where she worked as a Research Fellow for the National Health and Medical Research Council at the University of Queensland. The family returned to the US in the late 90's when Kathy became a Fellow with the National Cancer Institute. She then worked for the Centers for Disease Control as an epidemiologist. The onset of her disease forced her early retirement in 2009. Kathy's family is especially grateful for the excellent care and support that she received from the staff at Olney Assisted Living, Olney MD, and Montgomery Hospice, during her final years. Kathy's life will be celebrated at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville, 100 Welsh Park Dr, Rockville MD 20850, 2 p.m., October 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the ( ).In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the ( ). Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.