The Washington Post

KATHY SHIPP

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHY SHIPP.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Kathy Fern Shipp  
(Age 63)  

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, of Kensington, MD. Beloved sister of Sharon Morningstar, Deborah Tolson, and the late Dean Shipp; aunt of Susan Aud, and the late Sandra Harich, Jamie and Jason Harich, Christopher Tolson, Tammy Watson, and Steven, Dean, Jr., and Shelly Shipp; great aunt of Jaclyn Harich, Mallory Aud and Cameron Aud; great-great aunt of Trace and Kaylyn Settersten. Also survived by many other great and great-great nieces and nephews and close friends.
Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12 to1 p.m. with Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to , at www.cancer.org

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.