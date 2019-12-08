Kathy Fern Shipp
(Age 63)
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, of Kensington, MD. Beloved sister of Sharon Morningstar, Deborah Tolson, and the late Dean Shipp; aunt of Susan Aud, and the late Sandra Harich, Jamie and Jason Harich, Christopher Tolson, Tammy Watson, and Steven, Dean, Jr., and Shelly Shipp; great aunt of Jaclyn Harich, Mallory Aud and Cameron Aud; great-great aunt of Trace and Kaylyn Settersten. Also survived by many other great and great-great nieces and nephews and close friends.
Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12 to1 p.m. with Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to , at www.cancer.org