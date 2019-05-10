Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATIE BOLT. View Sign Service Information Puckett Funeral Home Inc 115 Covington Ct Farmville , VA 23901 (434)-391-3830 Visitation 1:00 PM Puckett Funeral Home Inc 115 Covington Ct Farmville , VA 23901 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Puckett Funeral Home Inc 115 Covington Ct Farmville , VA 23901 View Map Send Flowers Notice

BOLT Katie M. Bolt (Age 79) Of Pinehurst NC, passed away on May 4, 2019. She was born on August 26, 1939 to the late Glen H. Bolt and Freeda Moles Bolt. Katie was born in Farmville, VA. and attended Farmville High School, where she excelled in sports and academics. Her leadership roles included president of the senior class, co-captain of the girls' basketball team, captain of the cheerleader's squad, and business manager of the magazine campaign. She was also selected from her high school graduating class as a representative to the Future Business Leaders of America. Katie received her Bachelor of Science degree from Longwood University. She was a certified special education teacher and moved to Washington DC to pursue an additional degree in business administration. She started her professional career as Executive Assistant to the Director of the American Hospital Association. She was a member of the team that drafted legislation resulting in the Medicare Act of 1965 and was present on July 30, 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Social Securities Act Amendments that established Medicare and Medicaid. In 1976, Katie became Executive Director of the National Council of Community Hospitals. In this position, she chaired a coalition of health executives who met periodically with White House staff as well as members of Congress. Other career activities included owning a restaurant with two partners and working on the 2004 presidential campaign of former United States Representative Richard A. Gephardt. After retiring from her position at the National Council of Community Hospitals, Katie decided to pursue a long-time interest in art. She studied for four years at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington and also at Alfred University in New York. Subsequently, Katie became a sales associate for Sotheby's and its spin-off company, Washington Fine Properties. In 2007, Katie moved to Pinehurst and became a member of the Country Club of North Carolina. She served two terms on the CCNC Board of Directors and was the Chair of the House and Social Committee where she made many innovations to enhance member experience. Katie will always be remembered as a warm, caring and loving daughter, sister and friend. She graced all those who knew her with her wit, wisdom, generosity, kindness and wicked sense of humor. She is survived by her brother, Nelson Harry Bolt (Marsha), an aunt, Kathleen Moles Webb, all of Farmville VA, as well as her beloved dog, Shilah Mae, and countless relatives and friends who love her so very much. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home with interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service starting at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.

