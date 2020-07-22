KATIE LOEWY

KATIE FUTROVSKY LOEWY
On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, KATIE FUTROVSKY LOEWY of Oakland, MD, formerly of Silver Spring. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Loewy. Devoted mother of Harriet Sue (Ronald) Simpson, Sherrie (Barry) Frieman and Cary (Colleen) Loewy. Loving grandmother of Joseph (Jennifer) and Jason Simpson, Alyssa (Matthew) Krupinski, Jayme Prisaznick and Austin and Kaemon Loewy. Dear great-grandmother of Jacob, Joshua, Justin, Madelyn, Olivia and Dylan and the late Micah. Funeral service and shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.