Transitioned into eternal peace on May 20, 2020. Katrina was born in the District of Columbia on January 8, 1943, and resided in Arlington, Virginia. Since 2002, Katrina was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Arlington. She loved creating things for others from knitting beautiful hats, scarves, blankets, and sewing outfits for her children when they were young. She also loved to do Sudoko puzzles and interact with others. Katrina leaves to cherish her memory four children: Geoffrey Oliver of West Virginia, Noreen Freeman-Murphy (Ronald) of Maryland; Earl Freeman (Sarita) of Maryland; and Kecia Freeman of Maryland; and five beautiful grandchildren: Parris and Geoffrey Oliver, Jr., Damond, Lauryn and Lashawna Freeman; two sisters: Maxine Myers and Yasmin Harris; one brother, Stanley Oliver, along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and extended family. Katrina is now reunited with her beloved husband, George Ethridge, parents, James and May (Hawkins) Oliver, and a sister, Aluveller Johnson. A graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at her final place of rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 1 p.m., in National Harmony Memorial Park at 7101 Sheriff Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785-0399; Shorter Section 314. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory of Proctorville, OH are handling funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at*Due to COVID concerns, all guests are required to wear a mask.