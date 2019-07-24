

KATRINE STERLING SHORB



It is with grief and sadness that the family of Katrine "Trini" Sterling Shorb, 68, from Clarksville, MD, is announcing her peaceful passing on July 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 20, 1950, in Rome, NY.

Her battle with cancer started twenty-six years ago with a diagnosis of non-Hodgkins lymphoma. After multiple treatments, and a relapse, she successfully fought off the disease after a stem cell transplant at the National Institute of Health. It was heartbreaking when in February it was determined the disease had come back, this time acute myeloid leukemia. After 46 days of treatment in Georgetown Hospital no cancer cells were detected in her blood. This was followed by another stem cell transplant, this time at Johns Hopkins. She fought hard and optimistically, up until the 21st post-transplant day.

She was a steadfast fundraiser for the . This was her passion, raising over $500,000. The family will continue to fund raise in her honor.

She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1968 and attended Windham College. She was married at Westernville Presbyterian Church on June 14, 1969.

Katrine was preceded in death by her father, John (Bud) Sterling Jr, and her mother, Katharine (Dammo). She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Norman (Skip) W. Shorb Jr. Also survived by her sons, Norman (Brett) W. Shorb III, his wife, Corey; and granddaughters, Emily and Kara; Kirk S. Shorb, his partner, Amy Shoffner, her children, Erik B. Shorb, his wife, Jae; and grandchildren, Noelle and Jaxson; Todd J. Shorb, his wife, Ashley; and her grandsons, Colin and Louis. She is also survived by her brother, John "Shoosh" B. Sterling III, his wife, Jan; and her three nieces, Katharine, Kimberly and Kristin, and their families. She will be missed by her dog Lily.

Her life will be celebrated in September, more details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , American Plant-Light the Night team.