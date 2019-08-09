Katy M. Lee
On Sunday, August 4, 2019, surrounded by her family, Katy Mae Lee peacefully entered eternal rest. Katy was the beloved wife of the late Emanuel G. Lee Sr.; devoted mother of daughters, Cynthia Johnson, Brenda EveLyn (Glen), Karen Lee (deceased), Patricia McClaine (Harlen), and Sheila Kenner (Calvin) and sons, Emanuel Jr., (Portia) and Reginald (Sondi); dear aunt to special, niece Diane Lee, doting grandmother to nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; loving sister to Arthur Eldridge. Family and friends are invited to visit Antioch Baptist Church of Clinton, 9107 Pine View Lane, Clinton, MD 20735 on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the home going service at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Hyattsville, MD.