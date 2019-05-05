

Kay Mandzak Baker, Ph.D.



Kay Mandzak Baker, teacher, computer programmer, professor, mother, grandmother, and loving wife, died April 20, 2019 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville, MD, of multiple organ failure. She was 79.

Born in Corning, NY, in 1939, Kay graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and received a B.A. in Mathematics from the College of New Rochelle. She first taught mathematics and then became a computer programmer. Following her marriage Kay became interested in Montessori education and received Primary and Elementary diplomas from the Washington Montessori Institute (WMI). She taught Primary and Elementary classes and then returned to WMI, where she became a teacher trainer. Kay trained over a thousand Montessori Elementary teachers at WMI, Loyola University Maryland, and training institutes around the world. Through their work she impacted the lives of tens of thousands of children. Kay earned M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Mathematics Education from the University of Maryland, College Park. She consulted at over a hundred schools for the Association Montessori Internationale/USA and served on its board. Kay was on the editorial board of the AMI Journal. She wrote numerous papers, delivered talks worldwide on Montessori education, and served as an editor on translations of two books by Maria Montessori, Psychoarithmetic and Psychogeometry.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Terry; three children, Jeffrey (Shaula), Patrick (Lynn), and Susan (Adam); five grandchildren, Isabella, Audrey, Callista, Evelyn, and Olivia; and a sister, Mary.