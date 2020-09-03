1/1
KAY GUILES
Kay Dean Guiles  
On August 30, 2020, Kay Dean Guiles, long-time resident of Washington, DC; son of the late Arthur Russell and Tina Elizabeth (Chance) Guiles; brother of the late Arthur "Russell" Guiles (Betty) and Robert "Bob" Henry Guiles (Fae). Surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and close friends. Kay was one of the longest serving employees of the U.S. Library of Congress; serving over 62 years. A graveside service will be held at a later date in North Platte Cemetery, in North Platte, NE. Arrangements entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. myersdurborawfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
