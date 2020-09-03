KAY GUILES

Kay Dean Guiles
On August 30, 2020, Kay Dean Guiles, long-time resident of Washington, DC; son of the late Arthur Russell and Tina Elizabeth (Chance) Guiles; brother of the late Arthur "Russell" Guiles (Betty) and Robert "Bob" Henry Guiles (Fae). Surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and close friends. Kay was one of the longest serving employees of the U.S. Library of Congress; serving over 62 years. A graveside service will be held at a later date in North Platte Cemetery, in North Platte, NE. Arrangements entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
