

Kay Kaye



Patricia Kay Kaye passed away on March 9, 2019 at Howard County General Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on June 9, 1942 to Katherine "Kitty" and Joseph "Joe" Lilly. Kay was raised with her two brothers, Joseph "Joe" and David Lilly in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Kay and her husband of 55 years, Scott, raised three sons, Scott, Christopher and Eric Kaye in Laurel, Maryland, later moving to Highland, Maryland. A nurturing and loving mother, Kay was also a dedicated and compassionate caregiver, serving as the Director of Nursing at the Knollwood Continuing Care Facility in Washington, DC formerly known as the Army Distaff Hall. As a loving grandmother, Kay was a fixture at sporting events, faithfully cheering on her grandchildren. Kay is remembered for her unparalleled caring and generosity, often putting the needs of others in front of her own and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Kay is survived by her husband Scott; sons Scott, Christopher and Eric; two brothers Joe (Ginny) and David (Nancy); two daughters-in-law, Michelle and Katherine; five grandchildren, Anthony, Zachary, Joshua, Ryan, Lily and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Kitty Lilly.

A visitation will be held at the Donaldson Funeral Home of Clarksville, P.A., 12540 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville MD, on Thursday, March 14 from 2 to 8 p.m. Food will be provided from 4pm until 6 p.m. Interment will be private.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905