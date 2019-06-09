The Washington Post

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Westwood Country Club
800 Maple Avenue East
Vienna, VA
Kay Kaericher Lippman  

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kay, our loving and devoted mother and wife and friend to all whose lives she touched.
She left us peacefully while sleeping at home on May 4, 2019 in Great Falls, VA. She was in her 84th year of a magnificent life.
Born in Danville, Illinois, and raised on Chicago's North Side, she was a graduate of Northwestern University. She met her loving husband Cy while at Northwestern. They married in 1959 and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June.
She was the loving mother of Charlie, Ned, and Chip, and supremely proud grandmother of Kenny, Nick, Owen, Hank, and Jane Lippman. Numerous very good dogs were also raised and loved by Kay.
Relentlessly curious and certain in her opinions, she was known for her tenacious embrace of all things around her family and friends. She was a mainstay at countless grandkids' baseball, hockey, and basketball games. At those games and around Northern Virginia, her many friends were able to experience her relentlessly positive outreach, considerate approach, and unbound loyalty.
A celebration in remembrance of Kay will be held at Westwood Country Club, 800 Maple Avenue East, Vienna, VA, on Sunday, June 23 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. All friends of Kay and the Lippman Family are warmly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Kay's name to the following groups. The (www.arthritis.org) and Warrior Canine Connection (www.warriorcanineconnection.com)

Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.