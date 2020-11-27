1/1
Kay Shear
1967 - 2020
Kay M. Shear  
Kay Shear, loving wife and mother of Molly, Rachel and Andrew passed away suddenly on November 20, 2020 at the age of 53. Kay was born on October 8, 1967 in Boulder, Colorado to Pat and Bob Schreiber. She moved to Memphis, TN in 1976 and spent her childhood there. She graduated from Central High School and went to college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she graduated with an undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Theater and received a graduate degree in Rehabilitative Counseling. She also obtained a Masters of Education from The George Washington University. She married Rob Shear on November 15, 1997 and raised their three children in Chantilly, Virginia. She taught middle school math in Fairfax County and wrote a book to help teachers pass their certification exam. She was very active in the community volunteering as PTA President, Sisterhood President, Mom's Club President and coordinating the local Freecycle group. Service on Friday, November 27, 2020 www.cunninghamfuneralhome.net  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria
811 Cameron Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 549-1800
