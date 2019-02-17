

Keith Malcolm Bell

(Age 46)



Beloved husband of Michelle D. Bernard, died on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 in Potomac, Maryland.

Keith leaves behind to treasure his memory his wife, Michelle D. Bernard; his son, Malcolm Nguyen Bell; his step-children, Logan Christopher Bernard Johns and Avery Elizabeth Bernard Johns; his mother, Sue Bell, his uncle, Robert Stroud; his aunts, Mary Kassner and Flora McClanahan; his cousins, Lydia McLanahan, Danielle Stading, Annette Story, Julie Kovacs, and Joshua Kassner; his father and mother-in-law, Dr. Milton D. Bernard and Mrs. Nesta H. Bernard; his sisters-in-law, Nicole A. Bernard, Andrea A. McIntosh and Nicole Luepann Bernard; his brothers-in-law, Milton "Desi" Bernard, II, Dwight Buchanan, Lee Chaffin, and Keith McIntosh; his nieces Drew Bernard, Peyton Bernard, Naomi Buchanan, Monica Buchanan, Hayden Chaffin, Leah Chaffin, Gaebrielle McIntosh and Brynn McIntosh; and his nephews, Milton Desmond "Christian" Bernard, III and Alec McIntosh.

A private celebration of Keith's life was held on Saturday, January 12, 2019.