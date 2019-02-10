Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Born. View Sign



LT. COLONEL, US. ARMY, RETIRED LTC Keith L. Born died on October 29, 2018 after a long illness. He was born June 29, 1931, the youngest of three children in South Bend, IN to Marie Stanton Born and Edward Ludwig Born. His sister, Luella Hensel and brother, Eugene Born, predeceased him. Upon graduation in 1953 from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, he began assignments across the United States, Korea, Germany and Vietnam in procurement operations. In 1975 he received a Master of Science, Administration from George Washington University. In 1976 he retired from the Army and continued his career in contract negotiations in both government and the business enterprise, retiring in 1998 from GTE. He and his wife of 42+ years, Wanda, settled for many years in Warrenton, VA before moving to Mount Dora, FL and Haymarket, VA, splitting time throughout the year with their children. Keith is survived by his wife, Wanda, five children, two step-children, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Military Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery on February 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. A reception will follow in the Patton Hall, Ft. Myer, VA. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, Alzheimer's Research, 200 First Street, SW, Rochester, MN 55905.

