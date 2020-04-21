KEITH JEROME CORWIN
Keith Jerome Corwin, aka "Bullet", left us suddenly of kidney failure on April 15, 2020, at the age of 85. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Mary Kay (Wold); daughters, Kim Pronobis (Gary), Debbie Benesch (Barry) and Barbara Conboy; sons, Mark (Cathy) and Bobby; sister, Pam Haag (Rick) and brother, Kerry; grandkids, Jeffrey, Jared, Lynn, Erin, Sara and Eric. Keith joins his grandkids (sure to be a party!) Justin, Christopher and Stephen; brothers, George Jr., Tim and Jerry; sisters, Nancy and Kathie; parents George, Sr. and Bernice (Hagendorff). Due to social distancing, please raise a glass, smoke a cigar, play a round of golf, watch the birds or whatever makes you happy in honor of Keith, a great guy whom will truly be missed. XXOO. Donations are welcome at American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.or via kidneyfund.org
