KEITH HAYNES

Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
Kensico Cemetery
Valhalla, DC
KEITH STANISLAUS HAYNES  

Passed away in Maryland on December 6, 2019 at the age of 73. He was a devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. Keith will be remembered for his roaring sense of humor, audacious tongue, and unforgettable charm. Keith is survived by his three children, McKenzie Elena Haynes, Jordan Christian Haynes, and Perri Christiane Haynes, his grandson Maxwell Jude Ollom, and four surviving siblings Barbra Willis, Myrtle Haynes, Michael Haynes and Clive Haynes. On Saturday December 14th friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home DC 4217 9th St., NW. Interment December 21, Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019
