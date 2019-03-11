Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEITH HORNBERGER.



KEITH C. HORNBERGER



Keith C. Hornberger passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of March 6, 2019 at the age of 52. He was born April 20, 1966 at Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia to Deloris and Harry Hornberger. Keith grew up in Springfield, Virginia. He attended Garfield Elementary School and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1984. Keith was a devoted father to his four children and a proud grandfather of two grandchildren. Keith was a lover of motorsports, especially drag racing and hot rods. He really enjoyed being outdoors. Nothing made him happier than spending a day fishing with friends and family or barbequing in the back yard. Keith will be remembered for his kind heart and his sense of humor.

Keith is survived by his daughter, Nadine Culwell and her husband, Nick; sons, Nathan Hornberger and Jacob Hornberger; his grandchildren, Christian and Eden Green, from his daughter, Roxanne, who he's joyfully joining after she predeceased him in October, 2017; his mother, Deloris Hornberger; his brother Shannon (Shawn) Hornberger and his husband, William (Billy) Fuller; and many loving extended family and friends. His father, Harry Hornberger, also predeceases him.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday March, 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Rd. Springfield, Virginia 22151, followed by graveside service at Pohick Church in Lorton, Virginia. Friends and family are invited back to Demaine for a reception.