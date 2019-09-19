The Washington Post

KEITH JONES (1963 - 2019)
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Notice
Keith Edward Jones (Age 56)  

Of Washington, DC, born on May 11, 1963. The youngest of two sons to Katie D. Jones- Anderson and the late Joseph E. Jones. After being ill he had a server crisis on Monday September 9, 2019 and passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at United Medical Center. Survived by his brother, Joel M. Jones (Phoebe); nephews Joseph F. Jones, Duran M. Jones; three cousins, family and friends. Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, visitation at 9:30 a.m., service at 10:30 a.m., Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 19, 2019
