Keith Edward Jones (Age 56)
Of Washington, DC, born on May 11, 1963. The youngest of two sons to Katie D. Jones- Anderson and the late Joseph E. Jones. After being ill he had a server crisis on Monday September 9, 2019 and passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at United Medical Center. Survived by his brother, Joel M. Jones (Phoebe); nephews Joseph F. Jones, Duran M. Jones; three cousins, family and friends. Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, visitation at 9:30 a.m., service at 10:30 a.m., Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.