KEITH PAINTER

Keith Alan Painter  
(Age 61)  

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, of Damascus, MD. Beloved husband of Terry Marie Painter for 40 years; loving father of Christine (Steve) Castrogiovanni and Keith Painter, Jr.; grandfather of Katlyn and Haleigh; dear son of Martha Painter and the late Harvey Painter; brother of Billy Painter, Donna Painter Bradburn, and the late Caroline Painter and Mark Painter. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Keith's to Pancreatic Cancer at pancan.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 20, 2020
