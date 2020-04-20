Keith Alan Painter
(Age 61)
On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, of Damascus, MD. Beloved husband of Terry Marie Painter for 40 years; loving father of Christine (Steve) Castrogiovanni and Keith Painter, Jr.; grandfather of Katlyn and Haleigh; dear son of Martha Painter and the late Harvey Painter; brother of Billy Painter, Donna Painter Bradburn, and the late Caroline Painter and Mark Painter. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Keith's to Pancreatic Cancer at pancan.org
