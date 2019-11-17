

KEITH MARSHALL TAYLOR TULLOCH



Born in Richmond, Virginia on September 24, 1941 and passed away on November 12, 2019. She was the fourth great-granddaughter of US Chief Justice John Marshall and a lineal descendant of the Earl of Mar, last hereditary Grand Marshall of Scotland. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, the Junior League of St. Petersburg, the Stuart Society of the Museum of Fine Arts, All Hallows Guild of the National Cathedral in Washington, DC and the Flower Guild of St. Thomas Church. She was involved in volunteer work for most of her adult life.

She has fought bravely over many years against a series of what we liked to dismiss as "medical dramas". She is survived by her husband, Hugh, Thom and Sheri-Lee Wilkins and her goddaughters Erica and Nicole Wilkins, Jennifer Bream, her beloved young friends, Matt Garrison and Allison Brown and innumerable friends.

Services will take place at St. Thomas's Episcopal Church at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, with a reception to follow at the church parish hall. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church or the St. Petersburg Free Clinic.

