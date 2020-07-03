KELLEY KATHLEEN

KATHLEEN GENEVIEVE GILDEA KELLEY (Age 100)
Died peacefully at her Bethesda home on June 24, 2020 surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Robert T. Kelley, MD, to whom she was married for 56 years.She was born in Coaldale, Pennsylvania on January 26, 1920 to James H. and Genevieve Gallagher Gildea. She is predeceased by her parents, her siblings, Marjorie, James, Robert and John, and her grandson, Sean. Kathleen graduated with honors from Immaculata College (now Immaculata University) in Philadelphia in 1941. During World War II she was commissioned into the first class of women officers in the U.S. Navy (the Waves). She worked in encryption and code breaking at Navy headquarters in Washington, DC. Kathleen was devoted to her faith and family: a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She and her husband, Bob, enjoyed travel and shared a special interest and love of art and history. She was intellectually curious and an avid reader, devouring several books a week. Kathleen is survived by her brother, Daniel Gildea; six children: Robert Kelley, Mary Graefe (Fred), Tina Kelley, Kevin Kelley (Jane), Mattie Kelley (Bob Fuglestad), Laurence Kelley (Angeline); 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous relatives and friends. Due to current conditions Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private. A celebration of Kathleen's life will take place at a time when it is safer to gather. Contributions may be made in her name to Immaculata University. https://ua.immaculata.edu/
