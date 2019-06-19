Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KELLI MARTIN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



KELLI IRESON MARTIN

Of Vero Beach, formerly of Arlington, VA passed away on May 15, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Martin, Georgetown restaurateur, he was the true love of her life and they shared 27 wonderful years of marriage. The Martins relocated permanently to the Grand Harbor Country Club in Vero Beach in 1997. Her generous and gracious charity work in Florida included the Hibiscus Children's Charity, Grand Harbor Community Outreach Program, Grand Harbor 18 Hole Ladies Golf Association and The Humane Society of Vero Beach. In Virginia and Washington DC, before moving to Grand Harbor, Kelli was a board member of the Georgetown Business Association and member of the Georgetown BID throughout the 1980's and early 90's. Through her work as member at the GBA, Kelli was co-producer of the premier annual Christmas event called the Gift of Light that benefited all of Georgetown. Kelli was an exceptional cook and spent many years developing menu items for Martin's Tavern in Georgetown along with mentoring many of the staff. Kelli had and eye for detail, decorating and development especially unique menu items. She was also a wonderful singer and could organize any type of events from extravagant to casual that was the best of the best! Kelli leaves behind her niece Debi and husband Frank Smith and their grandson Ethan Smith; her great niece Johnna Deans, husband Jamie and son Eli; also stepson William A. Martin, Jr., wife Gina, daughter Lauren and son William A. Martin III who all loved her dearly. As well as her long time dear friends and business associates and her two beautiful puppies, which she adored. It was Kelli's wish to be cremated and her ashes be placed with her husband at the Arlington National Cemetery. It was also her wish that there be no services, but for those who knew and loved her to remember her fondly. Donations in memory of, or to honor your friendship with Kelli, will be greatly appreciated to The Humane Society of Vero Beach, 6230 - 77th Street, Vero Beach 32967.

Published in The Washington Post on June 19, 2019

