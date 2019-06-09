The Washington Post

Kendal Nedab

"My Girls"  

"There is no love like that of a Mother and in turn, like that from a Daughter. Such is timeless and unconditional. Each day is a struggle without you and no day goes by without a thought of you; a tear is shed as you continue to be missed; God keeps a record of each one (Psalm 56:8). Holding fast to the promise that all is well; pray my strength to finish the call here. Enjoy your heavenly reward till we are reunited. I thank GOD for the privilege of having you in this life.
Thank you for being my Guardian Angels. Loving you more; you are FOREVER in my heart!
 
Your Loving Daughter and Mother,  
Carole LaVonne Lowe-Nedab  
Dorsey Nedab Jr. (grandson, brother)  
Dorsey Nedab Sr. (son-in-law, father)"  
 
Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
