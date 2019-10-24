The Washington Post

Kendra Green (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Notice
KENDRA LORRAINE GREEN  

Departed this life on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Mother of Lafayette T. Green, who passed on January 16, 1987.
She was born December 31, 1951, in Washington, DC to the parents Mabel Green and the late Harry Green. Kendra graduated from Chamberlin High School in Washington, DC in 1970. She leaves to cherish her memories, mother, Mabel Green; sisters, Barbara Marshall and Sharon Green; two nieces, Shanda Garnett and Maleaka Green; one nephew, Darryl "DJ" Garnett; a great-nephew, DaMonte Jones; a great-niece, Stevie Jones and a host of other close relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. and service at 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Chapel, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785. Interment private

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2019
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300