

KENDRA LORRAINE GREEN



Departed this life on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Mother of Lafayette T. Green, who passed on January 16, 1987.

She was born December 31, 1951, in Washington, DC to the parents Mabel Green and the late Harry Green. Kendra graduated from Chamberlin High School in Washington, DC in 1970. She leaves to cherish her memories, mother, Mabel Green; sisters, Barbara Marshall and Sharon Green; two nieces, Shanda Garnett and Maleaka Green; one nephew, Darryl "DJ" Garnett; a great-nephew, DaMonte Jones; a great-niece, Stevie Jones and a host of other close relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. and service at 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Chapel, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785. Interment private