KENNETH C. DUVALL  

Passed away July 6, 2019, at his home in Washington, DC. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Ruth Duvall. He
is survived by his sons, Derrick Quarles and Rasheed Duvall; daughters, Lena Jackson (Darren), and Najah Duvall Gabriel; grandchildren: Skye Gabriel, Josiah Jackson, Ovid Gabriel, Naomi Jackson, and Anastasia Duvall; brothers, Henry Duvall, Jr. (Debby), Peter Duvall; Sister: Beverly Lyles (Fred); nephew, Jabari Riley and niece, Cherie Duvall Jones (Mavis), as well as a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Sandy Spring Meeting House, 17715 Meeting House Road, Sandy Spring, MD 20860.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sandy Spring Meeting House.

Published in The Washington Post on July 26, 2019
