KENNEITH E. MORELAND (Age 95)
Of Cape May Court House, NJ - Retired Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Eugene Moreland, born August 30, 1924 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Thomas Moreland and Ellouise Sinnate, passed away on October 29, 2019. After serving in the United States Army in World War II
, Mr. Moreland continued to serve the United States as a chemical engineer for the Central Intelligence Agency until his retirement in 1984. He was married to Bernice Moreland neé Hutchison for 60 years, until her passing in 2009. Forever a jokester, Mr. Moreland made friends with every person he met and was sure to get a laugh out of everybody. Kenneth Moreland is survived by his twin daughters Cheryl M. McCafferty and Sheila Moreland, two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. He is deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Services at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date.